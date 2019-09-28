There Are Several Ways To Vote in the Federal General Election - Gateway Gazette

For the federal election now underway, electors can choose the voting option that best suits their schedule. They can vote:
Returning officers may also set up voting kiosks in locations where electors may not be able to vote using traditional voting options. This includes: electors working in isolated areas, such as mining and oil field camps or lighthouses; electors in acute care hospitals; or electors who observe cultural or religious practices that restrict them from voting on specific dates. Eligible electors who live in long-term care facilities can vote by regular ballot at a mobile polling station in their residence. For more information on this option, please contact your Elections Canada office.
To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted pieces of identification is online.
Voting and identification rules are different for incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad. Electors who are members of the Canadian Armed Forces can now vote at a military polling station established at their unit or base, or use one of the voting options listed above.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
