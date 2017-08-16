Thirty-three Indigenous Youth Graduate from the Black Bear Program

Oromocto, New Brunswick — Thirty-three Indigenous youth graduated today from the Black Bear program. Black Bear is a unique summer employment program that combines Indigenous culture and teachings with military training.

The following candidates received awards during the parade:

Top Candidate: Private Patrick Leblanc

Top Shot: Private Raeann Rivers

Most Improved: Private Jordan Fontaine

Every year, the Black Bear program offers Indigenous youth a chance to develop valuable skills such as self-confidence, self-discipline, time management, and teamwork: all this within a military context that respects and encourages Indigenous cultures.