Three Candidates Official in UCP Leadership Race

Four candidates eligible in UCP leadership as deadline for entry passes

The deadline for entry in the United Conservative Party leadership contest has now passed and the Leadership Election Committee has announced that four candidates have officially applied to be contestants.

“Jeff Callaway, Brian Jean, Jason Kenney and Doug Schweitzer have all provided the required application information and financial deposits by the deadline of 5 PM today,” said Robyn Henwood, Chair of the Leadership Election Committee. “The applications for all four will now be reviewed by the Leadership Contestant Nomination Committee. We we look forward to a productive and exciting contest.”

The new leader of the UCP will be chosen though a preferential ballot process conducted by online and phone voting ending at 5 PM on October 28, 2017. To be eligible to vote, a membership for the UCP must have be purchased by 5 PM on September 29.

The contestants will meet in an official debate in Calgary on September 20 at the Bella Concert Hall at the Mount Royal Conservatory starting at 6 PM.

More information about the leadership race can be found on at unitedconservative.ca.

