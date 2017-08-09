Three MLAs Endorse Jason Kenney for Leader of the United Conservative Party

Calgary, AB – Last week, three former Wildrose MLAs, who now sit in the United Conservative caucus, endorsed Jason Kenney for Leader of the newly-formed United Conservative Party (UCP). Cardston-Warner-Taber MLA, Grant Hunter, Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA, Drew Barnes, and Drumheller-Stettler MLA, Rick Strankman all showed their support for Kenney as leader of the UCP at local events in each of the respective ridings.

Quotes for attribution

“I am incredibly grateful and honoured to receive the support of Drew, Grant, and Rick. They bring with them a wealth of experience, and a strong commitment to conservative, free-enterprise principles. I look forward to working with them on our campaign.” Jason Kenney, UCP Leadership Candidate

“We want to be able to have a leader that can actually represent Alberta’s interests on a national and international scale. I don’t think there’s anybody that can compete with Jason in that way.” Grant Hunter, UCP MLA (Cardston-Taber-Warner)

“This is an opportunity for tested and true conservative values to be brought to the forefront of Alberta’s culture. This is also an opportunity to be leaders in Canada again and to stand behind principled, experienced leadership.” Drew Barnes, UCP MLA (Cypress-Medicine Hat)

“Earlier this year, Jason pointed himself into the wind when he ran for the leadership of the Alberta PCs, promising to create a new, unified conservative party that would position itself to lead our province to a better and brighter future. Before Jason ever ran for public office, he knew what it meant to point himself into the wind to achieve important things in Alberta. I heartily endorse him as the new leader of the United Conservatives.” Rick Strankman, UCP MLA (Drumheller-Stettler)

