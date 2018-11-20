Three New MAX Transit Lines Open for Service in Calgary - Gateway Gazette

CALGARY, AB – The City of Calgary, The Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada are pleased to announce the opening of three new MAX rapid transit bus lines. Service on MAX Orange, MAX Purple and MAX Teal began on November 19th, and will benefit hundreds of thousands of Calgarians living across all quadrants of the city. A fourth MAX route in southwest Calgary is currently under construction and will open for service in 2019.

“MAX is the largest single addition to our city’s rapid transit network to date, and will provide citizens of all ages and backgrounds the freedom to move around the city in an affordable, convenient and accessible way,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Our investment in Calgary’s MAX transit lines will help improve people’s access not only to essential services, but also to their families, jobs and schools,” said Transportation Minister Brian Mason. “I am proud that we are continuing to ensure Albertans have affordable and environmentally sustainable transportation options.”

The Government of Alberta has committed through the Green Trip Program a total of $116.2 million to the MAX Orange, Purple and Teal rapid transit bus lines. An additional $43.7 million has also been dedicated to the future southwest MAX route. The City of Calgary has also allocated close to $76 million to these projects from the province’s Municipal Sustainability Initiative grant, bringing the Government of Alberta’s investment to a total of $235.9 million. The Federal Government has contributed $42.5M through the Public Transit Investment Fund. The total investment in the MAX rapid transit network is $304 million.

Over 320,000 Calgarians living across 53 communities will have access to this enhanced transit service, allowing them to travel across the city, and easily access key destinations such as post-secondary institutions, employment centres and hospitals.

Service on the new lines will run every 12-18 minutes during peak times. The infrastructure includes queue jumps and dedicated bus only lanes to bypass traffic, providing customers with a consistent and reliable service. MAX stations also offer an enhanced customer experience with larger platforms, heated shelters, improved lighting, wayfinding signs and next bus arrival time displays.

Introducing MAX – Three new lines, three new colours

MAX Purple

The MAX Purple line serves key destinations such as Forest Lawn, International Avenue, Inglewood and Downtown.

MAX Orange

The MAX Orange line serves major destinations such as Foothills Medical Centre, University of Calgary, SAIT, Peter Lougheed Centre and the Genesis Centre. MAX Orange also connects Brentwood and Saddletowne CTrain stations, so you won’t have to go downtown or transfer to cross the north side of the city.

MAX Teal

The MAX Teal line can take you to Mount Royal University, Rockyview General Hospital and the Douglas Glen park and ride. MAX Teal will also connect Westbrook and Heritage CTrain stations, and the future Green line CTrain station at Douglas Glen.

A community grand opening event was held on Saturday, November 17th.

Source: City of Calgary