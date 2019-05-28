 Throne Speech Sets Stage to Get Alberta Working - Gateway Gazette

Throne Speech Sets Stage to Get Alberta Working

By Contributor

May 28

Balancing the province’s finances and kick-starting job creation top the government’s agenda.

Scrapping the $1.4-billion carbon tax, implementing the Job Creation Tax Cut, introducing the Open for Business Act and cutting job-killing red tape are part of an ambitious legislative plan outlined in the speech from the throne, delivered by Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell on May 22.

“Albertans have always punched above their weight in the national economy. By removing obstacles to growth, we are sending a clear message to investors, job creators and entrepreneurs all over the world that Alberta is once again open for business and open for jobs.”

Jason Kenney, Premier

Other throne speech commitments include:

  • Tabling a Royalties Guarantee Act to restore energy sector competitiveness and investor confidence.
  • Enabling municipalities to use property tax incentives to attract investments and jobs.
  • Making it easier for newcomers to work at their skill levels.
  • Reforming curriculum and increasing education choice.
  • Reducing the tax and regulatory burden on farmers.
  • Taking action on climate change by focusing on large industrial emissions.
  • Creating the Aboriginal Opportunities Corporation.
  • Introducing protections for victims of human trafficking and expanding protections for victims of domestic violence.

“The throne speech theme is renewal. Our government is taking immediate action to get Alberta back to work by renewing our province’s fiscal and economic advantages, standing up for our interests within the Canadian federation and making life better for Albertans by renewing the quality of our public services.”

Jason Kenney, Premier
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

Throne Speech Sets Stage to Get Alberta Working

MP John Barlow responds to Committee report on Rural Crime

Liberals Dismiss Rural Crime Crisis in Motion 167 Rural Crime Report

Bills C-48 and C-69: Statement from Premier Kenney

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post March, April and May Happenings with The Millarville-Stockland 4-H Beef Club Next Post Cycling Without Age High River Launches Season Two on Friday