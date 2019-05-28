Throne Speech Sets Stage to Get Alberta Working - Gateway Gazette

Scrapping the $1.4-billion carbon tax, implementing the Job Creation Tax Cut, introducing the Open for Business Act and cutting job-killing red tape are part of an ambitious legislative plan outlined in the speech from the throne, delivered by Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell on May 22.
“Albertans have always punched above their weight in the national economy. By removing obstacles to growth, we are sending a clear message to investors, job creators and entrepreneurs all over the world that Alberta is once again open for business and open for jobs.”
Other throne speech commitments include:
“The throne speech theme is renewal. Our government is taking immediate action to get Alberta back to work by renewing our province’s fiscal and economic advantages, standing up for our interests within the Canadian federation and making life better for Albertans by renewing the quality of our public services.”