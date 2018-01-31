Tim Hortons®: Staying True to Our Brand’s Values

There are several things that make the Tim Hortons® brand truly unique – like our connection to our communities and the great relationship our Restaurant Owners and their Team Members have with our Guests. It saddens all of us to see that jeopardized by the recent news stories and comments on social media, caused by the actions of a reckless few.

Let us be perfectly clear. These recent actions by a few Restaurant Owners, and the unauthorized statements made to the media by a “rogue group” claiming to speak on behalf of Tim Hortons®, do not reflect the values of our brand, the views of our company or the views of the overwhelming majority of our dedicated and hardworking Restaurant Owners.

While our Restaurant Owners, like all small business owners, have found this sudden transition challenging, we are committed to helping them work through these changes. However, Tim Hortons® Team Members should never be used to further an agenda or be treated as just an ‘expense.’ This is completely unacceptable.

Our Restaurant Owners across the country know that their Team Members are the heart of their Restaurants. They have great relationships with our Guests and provide them with the incredible service our brand is known for. We all see this for ourselves in Tim Hortons® Restaurants, every day. It’s important that we recognize that by providing them with a fair and rewarding work experience – and because it’s the right thing to do.

On behalf of the Tim Hortons® brand, our Restaurant Owners and thousands of dedicated Team Members, we look forward to continuing to work hard every day to provide our Guests with our great coffee and that unique Guest experience that we all know and love.

Source: Tim Hortons®

