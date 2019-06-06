Tim Hortons® to add 100% Plant-Based Beyond Meat® Breakfast Sandwiches to the Breakfast Anytime Menu - Gateway Gazette

Tims has started to test three new Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches that will – if market tests confirm their potential – roll out at restaurants across Canada by the end of the summer

TORONTO – As Canadians’ tastes and culinary preferences evolve, Tim Hortons is looking to provide new options for guests with a new Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich test. Starting today, select stores will be testing three delicious new breakfast options made with the 100% plant‑based Beyond Meat Breakfast Sausage patty.

Tasting and satisfying just like meat, the Beyond Breakfast Sausage™ allows all Tims guests, including vegans and meat lovers alike, to enjoy the taste and satisfaction of a breakfast classic they know and love, without sacrifice.

“Canadians are looking to incorporate plant‑based options into their diets and we’re thrilled to partner with Beyond Meat® to test three Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwiches – including an entirely vegan offering if the market test confirms the potential we see for the platform,” says Alex Macedo, President of Tim Hortons. “With roughly 4,000 locations in Canada, we’re looking forward to being able to offer Canadians from coast‑to‑coast a truly accessible meat alternative that they can feel good about.”

Guests will be able to enjoy a Beyond Meat® Breakfast Sandwich, a Beyond Meat® Farmers Breakfast Wrap and a Beyond Meat® Vegan Sandwich, all featuring the Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty.

“We’re excited to team up with Tim Hortons to bring the health and environmental benefits of our plant‑based Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty to more consumers,” says Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. “A national launch would allow us to further our mission of making delicious plant‑based products more readily accessible to Canadians nationwide.”

Tim Hortons is continuing to innovate with better‑for‑you options. New to the Tims Breakfast Anytime menu this week are high protein Omelette Bites. Available in two delicious flavours, guests can mix and match when ordering and each order includes two Omelette Bites.

Bacon & Cheese – Velvety eggs baked with diced bacon and creamy cheddar cheese. $3.49*

– Velvety eggs baked with diced bacon and creamy cheddar cheese. $3.49* Spinach & Egg White – Perfectly cooked egg whites baked with delicious cheddar cheese, spinach and onion. $3.49*

Tim Hortons new Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwiches are now available at select test market restaurant locations, with a national rollout by the end of the summer if market tests confirm the potential for the platform. Tim Hortons Omelette Bites are available at restaurants across the country starting today.

*Prices vary by region, plus applicable taxes.

