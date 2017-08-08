Tips to Prepare your Home for a New Pet

Introducing a pet into your home may not be as easy as you think. While a new dog or cat is always a wonderful addition to any household, there are many details that homeowners must first consider before picking out a furry friend.

“Though new companions enrich our lives and bring a great deal of happiness to our homes, prospective pet owners should always take the time to mull over this decision,” explains Todlynn MacPherson of Royal LePage Truro Real Estate. “By doing so, not only will you be able to find the perfect match for your personality, but you will also be able to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone to live in.”According to MacPherson, homeowners should consider the following four tips before pulling the trigger on any pet purchase:

1. Pick a pet that fits your home. Be sure that the amount of space available in your home will be able to support your new friend’s lifestyle. Condominiums, for instance, may not be the best match for a larger, energetic dog, but can suit a cat quite nicely.

2. Secure your kitchen cabinets. Within any kitchen, there are many items that can pose a threat to your pet. Prior to bringing your new family member home, be sure to secure your cabinets with child-proof locks and keep your trash sealed tightly. 3. Make sure your heating and air vents have adequate covers. If you are bringing home a pocket-sized pet such as a hamster or guinea pig, you may be surprised at the tiny areas they can squeeze into. By placing closely grated covers on your vents, you can ensure your pet’s safety. You’ll also prevent fur and hair from clogging your air ducts and decreasing your home’s overall efficiency.

4. Consider purchasing an automated vacuum. Most pets shed, leaving ample hair scattered across your home. With the simple installation of an automated vacuum, you can ensure that your home remains clean and tidy.

Find more information at www.royallepage.ca.

www.newscanada.com

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

