Tips to Make Fall Gatherings a Breeze - Gateway Gazette

With a quick shift in weather and jam-packed schedules, autumn can go by in the blink of an eye. Here are some tips to get ahead to make sure you enjoy every moment with friends and family:
Prep freezer meals. Cooler temperatures call for warm, comforting meals, which are easy to get ready. On Sundays, pull out the slow cooker or make a low and slow soup with seasonal ingredients. Make a few extra servings to freeze for busy weeknights, out of town company or send with kids heading away to school.
Take your car for a check-up. Many of us will be hitting the roads this season, and whether it’s a short carpool to school or a long trip to grandma’s for a family feast, conditions can change quickly. It’s important to ensure everything in your car is running smoothly. While you’re at it, review your insurance policy to make sure you’re covered for the unexpected. It’s important to get a policy that’s right for your coverage needs – and wallet. Connect with an experienced broker like the ones at PC Insurance for some serious peace of mind.
Set priorities. You may not be able to do it all, and that’s okay. On a regular basis, sit down with the family to determine the most important commitments and politely decline the things that may get in the way of enjoying the events you’re anticipating the most. This will allow you to dedicate time and attention where you want so you can fully enjoy and connect with loved ones.
