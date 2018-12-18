’Tis the Season for Fire Safety - Gateway Gazette

While celebrating the holiday season, Albertans are reminded to keep fire safety in mind so their families stay safe.

Your homes may be bustling with activity and it’s easy to get distracted. When cooking, keep an eye on the stove and other hot appliances. Blow out candles before going to bed and do not overload electrical outlets with Christmas lights, cellphone cords and other devices.

“With the busy holiday season upon us, I urge folks to keep fire safety top of mind. Nothing is more important as we gather with family and friends than making sure we all stay safe.” ~Shaye Anderson, Minister of Municipal Affairs

People should plan and practise a fire escape plan that has two exits. Make sure your home is equipped with smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that work. Test them monthly and replace batteries annually.

Quick checks