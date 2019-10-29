Tobacco, Smoking, Vaping Review: MLA Jeremy Nixon - Gateway Gazette

MLA Jeremy Nixon issued the following statement inviting Albertans to share their feedback on tobacco, smoking and vaping as part of a review of legislation now underway:

“As promised, we are reviewing Alberta’s Tobacco and Smoking Reduction Act which will allow us to consider options to further prevent and reduce the harms of tobacco, tobacco-like products and vaping, especially among youth. Now, we are opening up that important conversation to all Albertans.

“An online survey is available.

“I encourage all Albertans to provide their opinions and ideas on how we can better address public health concerns related to these products and, in particular, tackle the alarming surge in vaping among young Albertans. Currently, the act doesn’t explicitly address vaping, so thoughtful and timely action is required.

“The online survey is now open, and Albertans can participate until Nov. 29.

“The full review will be completed by the end of the year to allow any potential amendments to the act to be introduced in 2020.

“All input into the survey is confidential and will be considered as we work to strengthen legislation around tobacco, tobacco-like and vaping products.

“I thank Minister Shandro for the opportunity to lead this important work under his direction and with support from the Ministry of Health.

“This review is about addressing public health concerns. That is my top priority. I urge all Albertans to go online and get involved.”

