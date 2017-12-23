Top 3 Last-minute Gift Ideas

The holidays can be hectic. If the clock is ticking down to December 25, and you still haven’t crossed everything off your list, don’t panic. Thoughtful gifts are just a click away, and you don’t even need to take off your slippers to finish your shopping. Here are three great last-minute gift ideas you can order on December 24 that will make you look more Santa than Scrooge on Christmas morning.

Subscription Boxes. The best last-minute gift will show up again and again throughout the year. Subscription boxes are packages that arrive every month filled with thematic goodies. Whether it’s the Sock of the Month Club for your most fashionable friend, Chef’s Box for your foodie cousin or BarkBox for your dog-loving uncle, there’s a subscription box out there for every interest.

E-gift Cards. Need to get a gift across the country asap? Almost every retailer that offers physical gift cards offers electronic ones as well. For example, Second Cup has a digital gift card that you can personalize and purchase on their website and then send via email to the person of your choice.

Charitable donations. Before you sit down to a holiday feast, there is a powerful opportunity to think about those who aren’t so lucky. Help fill the bellies of those less fortunate with the gift of a donation to a charity like Food Banks Canada, a national organization that supports food banks across the country.

