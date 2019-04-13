Top 4 Home Improvement Trends for 2019 - Gateway Gazette

Planning a renovation this summer? Check out the top trends in design, products, and techniques for transforming your home.

Kitchens and bathrooms. If you’re looking to make a big change this year, a kitchen or bathroom renovation is the way to go. These two rooms continue to top lists as the most popular remodeling projects, especially if you’re looking to sell your home as they typically provide the highest return on investment and add significant value in the eyes of potential buyers.

Florals. Floral-print furniture is a popular way to incorporate this trend in your home. A bold patterned chair or sofa is a great option and really pops when paired with a solid wall colour to keep the space grounded. Or, try a fun wallpaper in a floral pattern in the bedroom or bathroom.

Double islands. When you’re graced with a large open kitchen space, go big with double islands. This custom feature can do a whole lot more than offer extra prep space. With plenty of room for storage, you’ll be able to conceal appliances like the dishwasher and microwave, freeing up even more counter space. For an easy way to add a dishwasher to your islands, check out the Sanivite pump system from Saniflo.

Home offices. Working from home is more popular as the number of people who work freelance or remotely continues to grow. A stylish home office can be a great way to keep your independent work space separate from the rest of your home living area. For a productive home working environment, include functional pieces like custom built-in shelves, a comfortable chair and great lighting.