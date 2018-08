Did you know that even when appliances aren’t in use, they’re still using energy? In fact, almost 10 per cent of energy usage in homes comes from “Vampire Energy”.

Here are some of the top energy vampires:

Computers and Modems Televisions Video Game Consoles Kitchen Appliances such as coffee makers and toasters Printers

How many of these do you have plugged in right now?

Tips on how to cut down on your vampire power usage:

Don’t worry, if you can’t remember to unplug your appliances all the time, you can simply invest in a Smart Power Bar .

. Going on vacation? Remember to unplug everything that doesn’t need to be on. This will save you energy and money.

Unplug rarely used devices, such as your printer or kitchen appliances.

Invest in appliances that are energy smart and have automatic shut-offs.

Source: Energy Efficiency Alberta