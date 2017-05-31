Top REALTORS® Honoured by CREB® at ROAR Awards

Recipients acknowledged for excellence and professionalism in real estate

Calgary – The stars of local real estate were honoured once again at CREB®‘s annual ROAR Awards celebration, an event that recognizes industry role models for high performance and unwavering professionalism.

The ROARs, which stand for Recognizing our Accomplished REALTORS®, focus on five categories, including Marketing Excellence, Mentorship Distinction, Community Impact, Commitment to Education and the People’s REALTOR®, which is voted on by the public.

“I’m so incredibly proud of this group,” said CREB® president David P. Brown. “It’s a huge achievement to win a ROAR Award, especially when you consider that we received more than 150 nominations across the different categories. Being selected means you’ve made a measurable impact on peers and clients, which truly elevates the idea of what it means to be a real estate professional.”

The 2017 ROAR Award winners are:

Commitment to Education

Wayne E. Brown, CIR Realty Community Impact

Jade Coultman, MaxWell South Star Realty Marketing Excellence

Kelley Skar, Redline Real Estate Group Inc. Mentorship Distinction

Toni Zihove, Royal LePage Benchmark

People’s REALTOR®

Brett Murrell, CIR Realty

As part of the celebration, the 2016 REALTOR® of the Year – T.W.H. (Bill) Saunders Memorial Award was also presented to Gary Bain of G.M. Bain Real Estate Services Ltd. This award is a prestigious honour and holds great historical significance within the industry. Recipients are not only outstanding practitioners, but also highly committed to the industry and community through volunteerism.

For more information about the ROAR Awards, please visit roarawards.com.

CREB® is ranked as one of the largest real estate boards in Canada. It is a professional body of more than 5,300 licensed brokers and registered associates, representing 290 member offices. One of the main functions of CREB® is the operation of the Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) System.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

