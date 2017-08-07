Top Tips for Back-to-school Tech Shopping

Heading off to post-secondary school is an exciting time, but it can also be stressful. That’s why it’s important to make sure your college or university bound kids are equipped with the best tools for note-taking, studying and everything in between.

Technology is a great resource for every student, but with so many devices available it can be hard to know which gadgets to choose. Though the portability of laptops and tablets is appealing, there are many great benefits to a desktop monitor that are important to consider for expanding the workspace at home:

1. Post-secondary classes are fast-paced and research intensive. Whether a student lives at home or on campus, it is important to create a designated workspace where they can focus their attention solely on their studies. Establishing a home office space will create an environment that promotes learning and will ultimately lead to success.

2. Campus libraries house most research databases online. A desktop monitor allows students to multitask when completing assignments, giving them the ability to hop between notes and research with ease. Larger screens like LG’s IPS monitors that range from 22” to 38” are perfect for multitasking, as their wide viewing angle makes studying faster and more effective. Creating a desk that is tailored to your student’s specific needs will make studying a more enjoyable experience.

3. Students are spending more time online. It is important to assume a proper seated position when working for extended periods, as poor sitting habits can lead to headaches and missed class time. Having a desktop for at-home studying decreases the risk of poor posture as the monitor is set up at eye level. LG’s IPS monitors are fully customizable with height and pivot controls that allow users to create a space that fits their unique needs. This leaves students feeling great inside and outside the classroom.

www.newscanada.com

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

