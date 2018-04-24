Toronto Incident: Statement from Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

Premier Rachel Notley provided the following statement on the pedestrian deaths in Toronto, Ontario:

“All across our province, Albertans are sharing in the sorrow of those affected by the shocking incident today in Toronto, and sending our condolences.

“We are also keeping the police, first responders and heroic citizens in our hearts and thank them for their courage and compassion as they helped today’s victims.

“As we wait for more details of this heartbreaking event to emerge, Albertans join Canadians across the country in hoping for those who are wounded and traumatized to find healing and recovery, and for those who have lost a loved one to find some measure of comfort in the nationwide outpouring of grief. Please know we stand with you in the face of this pain and tragedy.”