Toronto Police Appeal For Information in Danforth Shooting - Gateway Gazette

An 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were killed while 13 other victims – ranging in age from 10 to 59 – are being treated in hospital. The shooter was identified as Faisal Hussain, 29, of Toronto, by the Special Investigations Unit, which investigates incidents where police are involved in a death or a serious injury.

Reese Fallon, 18, of Toronto, has died. The 10-year-old girl* from the Greater Toronto Area has not been identified at this time at the request of her family.

“We do not know why this happened yet. The investigation is very fluid and very new and we’re certainly not going to invite any speculation,” Saunders said, at a news conference at police headquarters on July 23. “…We know it is easy to speculate and theorize about why someone would do something like this. But those assumptions do not bring back victims and they do not help us reach conclusions any faster. We would ask for your patience and support.”

Investigators have executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Thorncliffe Park Drive area as part of the investigation.

Saunders is appealing to witnesses to come forward.

“You can help us by calling police with any information, no matter how small,” he said. “We have opened a portal on our website tps.on.ca/danforthshooting – that allows you to send us photos or videos.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers Toronto at 1-800-222-8477 or 222tips.com

“A lot of people think we’ll have too much information because it was in such a busy area – they’ll go ‘Well, someone else is going to call,’” Chief Saunders said. “I know that people may have just a snippet but that snippet adds to the seamless picture that we’re trying to draw here.”