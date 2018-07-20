Total FIRE BAN in MD of Foothills #31 - Gateway Gazette

There is a Burning Ban on all open fires including burning barrels, campfires and Fire Works in the Municipal

District of Foothill #31 and the Village of Longview. All open fires are to be extinguished and any open burning permits

cancelled. This ban will be in effect until all areas in the MD of Foothills receive substantial moisture and

approval is received to lift the fire ban.

FIRE CONTROL ORDER

1. Jim Smith, Fire Chief of the Municipal District of Foothills # 31 in consultation with Council:

a. SUSPEND all fire permits issued under the authority of the Forest and Prairie Protection Act,

b. REQUIRE all outdoor fires presently burning whether set under the authority of a fire permit or not,

extinguished, and

c. PROHIBIT the lighting of outdoor fires within the Municipal District of Foothills # 31.

2. This order INCLUDES FIREWORKS, BURNING BARRELS, CAMPFIRES and any other outdoor fires that

do not require fire permits.

3. THIS ORDER does not apply to:

a. fires contained in industrial facilities or on industrial sites approved by the Fire Chief.

4. THIS ORDER comes into effect at 09:00 a.m. on the 20th day of July, 2018.

DATED at the Town of High River, in the Province of Alberta, this 20th day of July, 2018.

Thank you,

James (Jim) Smith, SCO-Fire

Foothills Fire Chief

O: 403.603.3569 | F: 403.652.4055

C: 587.227.9949 | E: [email protected]

309 MacLeod Trail | Box 5605 | High River, AB | T1V 1M7