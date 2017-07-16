Tour of Alberta Unveils Major Plans for 5th Anniversary

Title Partner and Tour Dates Announced

(Edmonton, AB) – The Tour of Alberta and ATB Financial announced a multi-year title-partnership for the 2017 ATB Tour of Alberta, which marks the 5th anniversary for Canada’s largest professional 2.1 cycling race and festival on the UCI calendar this September 1 through 4.

ATB Financial, who has been a partner since the Tour’s inaugural year and a presenting partner for three consecutive years, will assume the title role beginning in 2017 as a way for ATB Financial to further support communities across the province of Alberta. This partnership aligns both organizations’ focus on health and wellness, world-class athletics, family participation and economic success of Alberta and its communities.

“ATB and the Tour of Alberta are a natural fit,” said Dave Mowat, ATB’s President & CEO. “ATB is a huge fan of the Tour, not only because it gives us all a chance to witness the best cyclists in the world compete in our own backyard, but it will hopefully inspire more Albertans, young and old, to get on their bikes.”

The ATB Tour of Alberta will adopt a hybrid of the hub-and-spoke model being implemented by other UCI professional races in North America, with three stages starting and finishing in metro Edmonton, and one stage contested entirely within Jasper National Park.

“The APA has decided to alter the way we create our stages, in addition to hosting four stages total this year, to alleviate some pressure from host communities while the Alberta economy is still recovering,” says APA Chairman Peter Verhesen. “The hub-and-spoke model is being implemented by RPM Events Group LLC in the USA with the Colorado Classic, and the strategy is proving to be a means to ensure long-term sustainability of professional cycling races in North America, where distances between major centres are much further away than stage races being held in Europe and other parts of the world. We are confident that this decision to have a region of Alberta opt to host the entire event will help to ensure a lasting future for the ATB Tour of Alberta.”

Beginning in Alberta’s majestic Rocky Mountains, the Tour will kick-off the first stage of racing with an epic return to the mountains in Jasper National Park on September 1. The ATB Tour of Alberta will then head back to Edmonton for the final three days of racing, which will be contested within the capital region September 2 through 4.

ATB TOUR OF ALBERTA | SEPTEMBER 1 – 4, 2017

The ATB Tour of Alberta has adopted a hybrid of the hub-and-spoke model being implemented by other UCI professional races, like Australia’s Tour Down Under. Alberta’s capital city, Edmonton, is the hub of the 2017 race, with additional communities, including Spruce Grove and Jasper, hosting spoke stages. What does this mean for you? A whole lot of festivals, exciting action and world-class cycling all jam packed into one exhilarating long weekend!

Beginning in Alberta’s majestic Rocky Mountains, the Tour will kick-off the first stage of racing with an epic return to the mountains in Jasper National Park on September 1.

The ATB Tour of Alberta will then head back to the Edmonton area for the final three days of racing, which will be contested within the capital region September 2 through 4, including a stop in Spruce Grove on September 2.

Detailed stage maps, course profiles and teams will be unveiled later this Spring.

About Jasper

Where the wild never left the wilderness.

Jasper is a rare place where taking the path less traveled rewards you with an authentic, eclectic experience. We’re not on the main road or the main route. The journey to is as exceptional as the destination.

Jasper National Park, covering 10,878 km (4,200 miles), is listed as one of only 15 UNESCO extraordinary sites in Canada. It’s shimmering glaciers, abundant wildlife, crystal clear lakes, thundering waterfalls, deep canyons and evergreen forest, all surrounded by towering, rugged mountain peaks are some of the reasons you will find it on the UNESCO’s World Heritage List–deemed by the World Heritage Committee to number among the most significant sights on earth.

In 2011 Jasper was designated the world’s largest Dark Sky Preserve. In addition to celebrating this place’s daytime views, the unspoiled night sky is a wilderness astronomy to be shared.

History

Established in 1813, Jasper House was first a North West Company, and later Hudson’s Bay Company, fur trade post. Jasper National Park was established in 1907 and is 2,775,000 acres, the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies. The railway siding at the location of the future townsite of Jasper, was established in 1911 by the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway and was originally named the Fitzhugh. The townsite was surveyed in 1913 and was renamed Jasper after the former fur trade post. In 1931 Jasper became accessible by road from Edmonton. In 1940, following a make work project for so many, the scenic Icefields Parkway opened, connecting Banff and Jasper.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON TRAFFIC IMPACTS & ROAD CLOSURES WITHIN JASPER NATIONAL PARK, CLICK HERE.

About Spruce Grove

Located 11 kilometres west of Edmonton, Spruce Grove is a spirited, active and growing community of close to 35,000.



Spruce Grove offers the perfect combination of urban amenities and scenic splendour, including a forest that winds through the centre of the city, offering over 40 kilometres of all-weather trails.

Residents and visitors alike are drawn to the city to fulfill their sport, fitness and well-being pursuits. The city features a variety of recreational amenities including the 60 acre Jubilee Park that is home to the city’s new spray park opening in July 2017. There is also a lively arts and culture scene that celebrates entertainment, at the Horizon Stage, and art, at the Melcor Cultural Centre. Spruce Grove is also home to a thriving business community, which offers a variety of services through locally-owned shops and restaurants as well as national chains.



All of this and more is what makes Spruce Grove the best place to live, to raise an active, healthy family and to grow a strong, successful business.

About Edmonton

If you are looking for an unforgettable and original experience, you’ve come to the right place! We invite you to Explore Edmonton.

Why is Edmonton different? Maybe it’s our northern home, where for years we’ve learned to make our own fun. Perhaps it’s the people who have always been unusually keen to try, and build, something new. From close encounters with free roaming bison to surfing indoors to taking your taste buds on a journey to some of the hottest craft beer taprooms, hyper-local bistros and indie bakeries in Canada, you’ll want to keep exploring. And we want you to be a part of it.

When you’re ready to put your adventure on pause for the evening, Edmonton has the best hotels and accommodations to rest your head. We want to help make your time here cherished, with memories that will make you want to come back often. Don’t miss some of the other exciting festivals, events, things to do and dining options while you’re here.

