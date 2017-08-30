Tour of Alberta Will Cause Temporary Road Closures

Motorists are advised to be aware of Tour of Alberta road closures this Labour Day weekend.

Sections of highways and other roads will close temporarily to accommodate cyclists and their entourages Sept. 1 – 4. Roads used in stages 1 & 2 will be subject to intermittent closures, managed by the RCMP. Edmonton Police Service will manage road closures during stages 3 & 4 of the race. Detailed highway road closure information is available at 511 Alberta.

Road closure timings, below, are approximate and depend on the pace of cyclists:

Friday, Sept. 1

Elm Street from Geikie Street to Bonhomme Street between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Elm Street from Geikie Street to Patricia Street between 5 a.m. and noon

Highways 93 and 93A between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. from the Park gate to Athabasca Falls

Cavell Road between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Marmot Road between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The parking lot and access to Horseshoe Lake between 6 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

See the Stage 1 map

Saturday, Sept. 2

King Street from 5 Avenue to Woodhaven/Brookwood Drive between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Highway 16 ramp at Jennifer Heil Way between 1:25 p.m. and 1:35 p.m. and between 3:40 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Highway 779 between Township Road 540 and Highway 37 between 1:45 p.m. and 2:05 p.m.

Highway 37 from Highway 779 to Highway 777 between 1:50 p.m. and 2:25 p.m.

Highway 777 from Highway 37 to Highway 642 between 2:15 p.m. and 2:40 p.m.

Highway 642 between Highway 777 and Highway 44 between 2:25 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Highway 44 between Highway 642 and Highway 633 between 2:50 p.m. and 3:35 p.m.

Highway 633 between Highway 44 and Highway 779 between 3:15 p.m. and 3:50 p.m.

Highway 779 between Highway 633 and Township Road 540 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

See the Stage 2 map

Sunday, Sept. 3

87 Avenue NW from 117 Street to 120 Street between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m.

See the Stage 3 map

Monday, Sept. 4

100 Street from Jasper Avenue to 103A Avenue between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

99 Street from 102 Avenue to 103A Avenue will be closed all weekend, from 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5

See the Stage 4 map