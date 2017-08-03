Town of Black Diamond: Fire Ban and Outdoor Water Ban

Fire Ban

Outdoor fires are prohibited in the Town of Black Diamond and any outdoor fires presently buring must be extinquished. All current fire permits are suspended.

For more information visit Alberta Firebans

Outdoor Water Ban in Effect August 4

The Town of Black Diamond will issue a mandatory ban on all outdoor watering effective August 4 until further notice. While residents’ efforts to reduce water use and consumption is greatly appreciated, the lack of rain and hot temperatures have significantly dropped reservoir levels.

Please help us conserve water by:

• Flushing toilets only as required for solids.

• Not running partial loads in washing or dishwashing machines.

• Not filling recreational swimming pools or hot tubs.

• Refraining from non-essential maintenance operations (those that do not impact public health and safety).

• Water gardens and flowerbeds by hand, using a watering can.

Non-compliance penalties: Black Diamond Protective Services staff enforces the Water Use and Conservation Bylaw 14-14. Fines for not obeying Level 3 Water Restrictions range from $250 to $1,500. The Town of Black Diamond thanks its residents for their anticipated cooperation.

