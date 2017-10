The UNOFFICIAL Election Results are:

Mayor

386 *GOODWIN, Ruth

309 ROSS, Mike

Councillors

260 ANDERSON, Dean

423 *BAIN, Ted

397 *HART, Sharon

342 KEHLER, Chelsey Rae

437 *KLOIBER, Veronica

389 *LALONDE, Daryl

483 *MARCONI, Brian

474 *STICKEL, Jackie

* Names marked with an * have been unofficially elected.

Election results become Final at 12:00 Noon on Friday October 20, 2017, and will be posted here at that time.

