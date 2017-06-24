Town of Canmore: Civic Centre Solar

Although the Canmore Civic Centre was one of the first LEED Silver buildings in Alberta, now with the installation of a solar photovoltaic system on the roof of the Civic Centre, the Town of Canmore will be able to reduce greenhouse gas emissions even further. More than 190 modules, each with a 340 watt capacity, were installed in May of 2017 to augment power usage for the building. The system is estimated to produce as much as 68,498 kWh of energy per year – or approximately 21% of the building’s annual energy consumption. Over the 30-year lifetime of the solar voltaic installation, it is estimated over 1.25 tonnes of greenhouse gases will be avoided. You can learn more about this system using the live link here.

The Town of Canmore received more than $34,000 in rebate funding from the Alberta Municipal Solar Program (AMSP) for the solar photovoltaic system, as well as an early applicant bonus. The AMSP is a program through the MCCAC (Municipal Climate Change Action Centre) www.mccac.ca/programs/AMSP

Source: Town of Canmore

