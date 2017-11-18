Town of High River Advises Caution During Holiday Ice Rink Construction

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town of High River and the Light Up George Lane Park Committee are excited to announce that a temporary outdoor skating rink will be installed on the ball diamond in George Lane Park this holiday season.

The project has been organized with support from the Rotary Club of High River, the High River Kinsmen and the Highwood Lions Club; as well as High River’s Home Hardware, Canadian Tire and Lutes Timber Mart; with additional support from representatives of FortisAlberta Inc. and Clean Harbors Canada.

Skating will be available as soon as the weather is cold enough to properly install the ice surface.

Currently, the area is to be regarded as an active construction zone, and residents and other visitors to the park are asked to stay clear and obey construction signage for their safety.

Any entrance or activities in or near the construction area, excluding authorized personnel, are not encouraged or supported by the Town and users do so at their own risk.

Stay tuned for more information and visit www.christmasinhighriver.ca for details on all the festive events and activities taking place this season in High River.

