Town of High River Advises Residents to Stay Off of Lakes and Ponds

HIGH RIVER, AB: Due to the recent weather changes, the Town would like to remind residents and visitors of the risks involved with doing any recreational activities on lakes and ponds.

The Highwood River, as well any town-owned lakes and storm water ponds such as Sunshine, Emerson, Highwood, Montrose and Vista Mirage, are not monitored for ice thickness. Recreational activities on these ice surfaces are not encouraged or supported by the Town and users do so at their own risk.

The ice may not be thick enough in these areas and it is dangerous to walk, play or skate on any open bodies of water. Please obey the posted warning signs.

Residents and visitors are advised to use the facilities at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex, the outdoor rink and other recreation areas located on public lands throughout town.

Seasonal maintenance on the outdoor rink has begun and it will be ready for use within 7-10 days (weather dependent). There are also plans to open an additional outdoor rink in George Lane Park for the holiday season. Stay tuned for more information and visit www.christmasinhighriver.ca for details.

For more information on ice safety, please visit the High River Fire Department website at http://www.highriver.ca/fire-department/ or review their tips on ice safety here: http://www.highriver.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Ice-Safety.pdf

