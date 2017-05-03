Town of High River: Alley Closure Between 4 and 5 Avenue S.W.

HIGH RIVER, AB: Graham Construction will begin demolition of the former Foothills School Division Building located at 120 – 5 Avenue S.W. from Thursday, May 4 to Wednesday May 11.

As a result of this demolition work, there will be a closure of the alleyway directly behind the building between 4 and 5 Avenue S.W., and between Macleod Trail and 1 Street S.W. See map below.

The alley closure will begin at 7 a.m. on May 4 and continue until 5 p.m. on May 5. There will be no parking permitted in the alley during this time.

