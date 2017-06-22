Town of High River Asks for Cooperation While Alleys Re-graded

Town roads crews will be re-grading all back alleys within High River throughout the summer and they are asking residents to please clear alleys of all obstructions including vehicles and garbage bins until the end of August.

Residents are also asked to ensure clearance by keeping their trees and hedges trimmed.

The alley re-grading is completed annually and crews have begun knocking on doors to request that residents move their vehicles.

Any vehicles, specifically recreation trailers that are blocking the alleys, will need to be moved before crews can complete the work. By moving vehicles voluntarily ahead of the work, residents will greatly assist in the completion of this project.

The Town of High River thanks all residents for their cooperation.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

