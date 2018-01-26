Town of High River Encourages Community Participation in Kraft Hockeyville Competition

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town’s Parks and Recreation Division has partnered with a committee of local residents to nominate High River for the 2018 Kraft Hockeyville community building contest.

“The goal is for the community of High River to come together and share stories about hockey in our town and our local arenas with the hope that we will be selected as one of the finalists and receive some much-needed funding towards arena upgrades,” says Melissa Pryor, chair of the High River Kraft Hockeyville Committee.

The Kraft Hockeyville 2018 grand prize is $250,000 in arena upgrades and the opportunity to host an NHL pre-season game and the 2nd, 3rd & 4th place winners will each receive $25,000 in arena upgrades.

“If selected, the Town and the organizing committee have agreed that we would use this money toward a new Zamboni, a new sound system, arena lighting LED retrofit as well as painting and architectural upgrades,” says Craig Stanley, manager of Parks and Recreation with the Town. “These are the top needs for our two arenas at the Recreation Complex.”

As High River has already been nominated by the organizing committee, the community is encouraged to show their support by submitting their stories, photos, videos, and notes to the High River rally page, which will increase High River’s score in the contest.

“We have 11 submissions from the High River community so far and I would love to see our residents unite behind this initiative and show Canada what an awesome place High River is and what amazing people we have living here,” adds Pryor. “We need our community to help us gain Rally Points by submitting at least 100 stories to the rally page as well as sharing and interacting with our social media posts.”

The community can help boost the Rally Score by adding notes, uploading photos & videos, tweeting from the community page and interacting with the community content gallery.

Judges will base their selection on the community’s spirit and passion for hockey; examples of dedication and support of hockey; descriptions of how money would be used; and creativity and overall effort.

“We will be hosting a community rally event and hockey game at 1 p.m. on Feb. 11 to round-up last minute entries and generate some additional social media buzz,” adds Pryor. “The community will be invited to join us for the free event at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex – more details will be shared soon, but mark your calendars now!”

Stories can be submitted until February 11 at 10 p.m. then a panel of Kraft Hockeyville judges will review nominations from February 12 to March 16. Four finalists, two from the west and two from the east of Canada, will be announced on Saturday March 17. Final voting will take place on March 30 and 31 with the grand prize winner announced at 11 pm ET Sat., March 31.

Submit stories to the High River Rally Page here: https://www.krafthockeyville.ca/community/11E7E6A985F0B0D2BCD2BB3AEA662A63

Share, retweet and tag posts on Facebook: highriverkrafthockeyville2018 and Twitter @HRKH2018 using the hashtags:

#KraftHockeyville

#Contest

#HRKH2018

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

