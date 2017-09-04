Town of High River Expo to be Held on September 7

High River, AB: The Town of High River 2017 Expo will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7 and will be an opportunity for residents to learn about upcoming projects, meet staff and have their questions answered.

“These events are always a great chance for residents to connect with staff face to face and learn about projects and events the Town has planned for the coming year,” said Shlane Broomfield, one of the event organizers with the Town.

The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex in the Cargill Field House and will include free snacks and door prize draws.

The following departments will be represented:

Fire Department

Operations

Legislative Services

Family and Community Support Services (FCSS)

Planning

Engineering

Bylaw

Parks

Recreation

Economic Development

Attendees are also encouraged to stop by the annual Fall Registration Round Up which will also be held at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex from 5 to 7 p.m. the same evening.

