Town of High River Moves to Water Conservation Level 2

HIGH RIVER, AB: Starting Friday, June 30 the Town of High River will move to Water Conservation Level 2. This means that watering of lawns is restricted to specific days and times.
During Water Conservation Level 2, watering of lawns is only permitted between 5-10 a.m. and 7-11 p.m. on specific days for each area of town:
At Level 2, residents can still fill swimming pools and other recreational facilities. Hand watering of trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetable gardens is permitted at any time.
All residents must comply with the Town’s water conservation bylaw, unless they have been granted a special exception by the Town. Permits to allow watering of new lawns can be downloaded and printed at www.highriver.ca under the “Residents” then “Water Conservation” tab. Completed permits can be dropped off at the operations Town Shop (640 7 Street N.W.) for processing.
The Town determines water conservation levels based on several factors including the condition of aquifers and wells, ensuring that there are sufficient water reserves available in case of fires, environmental sustainability and resource protection, water quality standards, and infrastructure limitations.
Other tips for conserving water include: