Town of High River Offering 18 Specialized Contract Positions to Support Upcoming Municipal Election

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town is recruiting contract support to assist with the upcoming municipal election that will be held October 16.

“There is a lot of work and planning that goes into election day and these positions will be filled and trained in advance help us to streamline the process,” says Kara Rusk, manager of legislative services and returning officer for the Town. “Hiring these positions will also create an opportunity for residents to see what it’s like to work for a municipality and learn all about all the neat things that go on behind the scenes administratively during an election.”

The available positions include:

Deputy Returning Officer – 13 positions open

Mobile Deputy Returning Officer – 2 positions open

Election Door Attendant – 1 position open

Voting Tabulator Clerk – 2 positions open

The successful applicants will be required to attend a mandatory training on August 17. Full details and descriptions are available here and the competition will remain open until July 21, 2017 at 1 p.m.

All information regarding the 2017 municipal election is available on the Town’s website, under the Town Hall menu. Please visit the page frequently for updates.

