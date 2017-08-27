Town of High River to Recognize Major Donors of Canada 150 Legacy Project

HIGH RIVER, AB: In July, the Town announced the start of a special fundraising project that will raise money to fund the completion of a section of the Happy Trails in the southwest part of town.

The section of Happy Trails to be completed runs from the north end of 7 Street S.W. to connect with Macleod Trail S.W.

“To date, $42,438.60 has been raised by families, individuals and businesses who will be recognized with signage that will be installed on the new section of Happy Trails,” says Lisa Reinders, director of Community Services for the Town.

From this total, three large donations have been made by Western Financial Group ($10,000), Canadian Tire ($10,000) and the High River District Health Care Foundation ($15,000). These three donors and any future donors of this size will be individually recognized in upcoming issues of the Town Crier.

“Ten to 15 significant contributions such as these could fully fund the project,” adds Reinders. “The plan is for donations to be maximized by applying for matching grants through partner organizations.”

Fundraising for this community project is being led by the Canada 150 Community Leaders Duncan Scott, Tammy Beach and Courtney Berlingette with the goal being to reach $150,000.

“We’d like to acknowledge the generosity of these donors and thank them for their dedication to investing in wellness in our community,” says Tammy Beach, Canada 150 community leader.

Donations to this project will continue to be accepted until the project is fully funded. Pledge forms are available online for donations of $1,500 to pave 10 meters of pathway or $150 to pave one meter. Donations can also be made at the Town Office reception during regular business hours.

Be sure to look for the fundraising team at upcoming events such as the Registration Round Up (Sept. 7), and the Heritage Inn International Balloon Festival (Sept. 27 – Oct. 1).

