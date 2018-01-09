Town of High River Reminds Residents and Snow Removal Companies Not to Deposit Snow on Roadways

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town is reminding residents, snow removal companies and condo associations that all cleared snow is to remain on their own property.

Snow must not be deposited or blown onto town property or roadways as Per Bylaw 3622/99 which states:

No person shall place snow, ice, dirt or other foreign material on the roadway, other than that snow, ice, dirt or other foreign material deposited thereon by the Town authorized snow removal or road maintenance.

Snow that is cleared off of private property onto roadways can impact storm drainage systems, safe travel, on-street parking, pathways and solid water collection. The Town would like to thank everyone for their cooperation with this issue.

For more information visit https://www.highriver.ca/snow-and-ice-control/ .

