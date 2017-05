HIGH RIVER, AB: Parsons Inc. will be completing environmental well monitoring on 4 and 5 Street S.E. and 4 Avenue S.E. on May 10 and May 17.

The work will be completed on both days from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and will require temporary lane closures.

Please reduce speed, obey all signage and watch for flaggers who will be on site alternating traffic.

