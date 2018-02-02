Town of High River: Temporary Road Closure on 20 Street NE on Feb. 4

HIGH RIVER, AB: Crews from Valard Construction and ALTA Link will be removing the existing power transmission line that crosses 20 Street N.E. south of 498 Avenue on Sunday, February 4.

The work will require a temporary road closure from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Vehicles travelling through the area at that time can expect delays and drivers are asked to use alternate routes if possible.

There will be flaggers on site closing the road during periods of construction.

