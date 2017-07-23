Town of High River Thanks Sponsors of Free Swim at the Pool

HIGH RIVER, AB: Town Parks and Recreation staff have been working with sponsors to continue the weekly ‘free swim’ program at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex (BSRC) Pool.

“The pool re-opened on July 3, but we have had to charge a toonie for individuals and two toonies for a family for the Sunday public swims as we were working to finalize long-term sponsorship packages,” says Craig Stanley, manager of parks and recreation with the Town.

Staff are now happy to report that several community members and businesses have recently come forward to sponsor the program.

“For the next four weeks there will be a sponsored swim on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” adds Stanley. “We will recognize the sponsors each week with a post on our Facebook page and signage at the facility.”

The free swim this Sunday, July 23, will be sponsored by Dirty Birdy Landscaping and Maintenance Ltd. The Town wishes to extend a thank you to them and to all current and future sponsors for their commitment to health and wellness in High River.

Those interested in sponsoring a free swim can call (403) 652-4042.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

