Town Hosts Annual Green Sweep and Recycling Round Up to Clean up Community - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: On Saturday, May 5 volunteers will be cleaning up green spaces around High River in the 14th annual Community Green Sweep and Recycling Round Up hosted by the Town of High River. Volunteers are needed to help with raking leaves, collecting branches, picking up garbage and more.

“This year, we have also partnered with eCycle Solutions and Alberta Recycling to provide additional education to residents about how to optimize recycling opportunities,” says Tannas Webb, parks supervisor with the Town.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the east parking lot of the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex (228 12 Ave. S.E.) at 9 a.m. for a free light breakfast and safety orientation before heading out into the community to clean up.

The Community Green Sweep will also include:

Electronics round up (courtesy of Alberta Recycling and eCycle Solutions)

Drop off your unwanted electronics to be recycled

Includes Televisions, Computer Monitors, Desktop Computers, Servers, Laptops, Notebooks, Tablets, Keyboards, Mice, Computer Speakers, Cables Desktop Printers, Scanners, Fax Machines, Photocopiers, Multifunction Printers. For a full list of accepted items click here

Landfill tipping fees

From May 3-5 the Town will pay the tipping fees for High River residents taking non-commercial, residential waste, to the Foothills Regional Landfill. Must be a current resident of High River .

. The tipping fees will also be waived for Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) in quantities under 20 litres. Residents dropping off more than 20 litres of HHW will be charged the standard fees at the Foothills Regional Landfill.

Please note that Household Hazardous Waste will NOT be accepted at the Recreation Complex this year and must be taken to the Foothills Regional Landfill.

Volunteer lunch