 Town Launches High River Broadband Name and Logo Contest - Gateway Gazette

Town Launches High River Broadband Name and Logo Contest

By Contributor

Apr 25

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town’s Economic Development Division is calling all residents, artists, and inspired community members to submit their ideas for a name and logo for the new High River Broadband initiative.

“The Town of High River is looking for a name and visual identity to describe our project to provide broadband services to the community,” says Jodi Dawson, manager of economic development with the Town. “We are seeking current residents who can suggest an appropriate name for the project, as well as design a creative, innovative and professional logo or wordmark.”

Dawson adds that the name and logo should be recognizable and help promote the Town’s mission for the project, ‘to create an environment where reliable and affordable high speed broadband (internet) services are available to businesses in the Town located within the identified business districts.’ Connection to the Economic Development themes of ‘Progressive, Invested, Purposeful’ is also desired.

The contest is open now and submissions will be accepted through May 11In order for entries to be submitted and reviewed, all entries must be:

  1. Submitted directly to High River Economic Development, [email protected]
  2. Submitted in their original source file and
  3. Submitted as a high resolution .pdf file with 300 dpi or higher.

Submissions must also include the full name, address and telephone number of the submitter. The winner will be announced after the High River Council meeting on Monday, May 14 and the contest winner will receive a new iPad.

More contest details and requirements are available at www.highriver.ca/broadband

