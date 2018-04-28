Town of Black Diamond Cannabis Public Consultation Survey - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Canada has introduced legislation to legalize cannabis. There will be new federal, provincial and municipal processes for cannabis production, sale and consumption.
The legalization of cannabis will have many impacts. The Town of Black Diamond is reviewing Federal and Provincial direction and legislation as it becomes available, to help manage the legalization of cannabis in the best interest of the community. Municipalities, including the Town of Black Diamond, still require details and further clarification from the federal and provincial government in areas such as public health and education, law enforcement, taxation revenue distribution and facility access. Municipalities may need to create or change various services, policies and bylaw to accommodate legalization, ie Land Use Bylaw, Public Order Bylaw, Parks Bylaw, Fire Inspection Bylaw.
The Federal and provincial frameworks allow the Town of Black Diamond to:
Please review the Government of Alberta’s Approach to Cannabis Legislation webpage for more information. https://www.alberta.ca/cannabis-legalization.aspx
The following survey, originally intended for public input, has been amended to assist Council in preparing legislation for the eventual legalization of non-medical cannabis. Federal and provincial legislation allow municipalities develop a cannabis strategy to: