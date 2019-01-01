Town of Black Diamond Congratulates Christmas Light-up Contest Winners - Gateway Gazette

Town of Black Diamond Congratulates Christmas Light-up Contest Winners

By Contributor

Dec 31

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2018 Christmas Light Up Contest. Thank you everyone for participating in this year’s event. The displays were festive and beautiful.

Councillor Ted Bain and Mayor Goodwin congratulate the Couture and Marshall families

