Town of Black Diamond: Emergency Preparedness Week 2019 - Gateway Gazette

Three more simple steps you can take to be informed and to protect your family and your home:
Receive alerts immediately and know what to do if they affect you
Download the Red Cross “Be Ready” App
Follow the Town of Black Diamond on Facebook. We’ll be sharing tips and information throughout the whole week. In the event of an emergency, our Facebook page and our website are the primary communication tools used to let our residents (and their out-of-town family members) know what’s happening and what actions they need to take next.
Everyone has a part to play in Emergency Preparedness – it’s a team sport! You can learn more by visiting:
- The Government of Canada Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness
- Alberta Emergency Management Agency publication Personal and Family Preparedness
- Town of Black Diamond Emergency Management webpages