Town of Black Diamond: Emergency Preparedness Week 2019 - Gateway Gazette

Town of Black Diamond: Emergency Preparedness Week 2019

May 06

Emergency Preparedness Week is a national awareness initiative that has taken place annually since 1996. It is a collaborative event undertaken by provincial and territorial emergency management organizations supporting activities at the local level, in concert with Public Safety Canada and partners. 

Emergency Preparedness Week encourages Canadians to take three simple steps to become better prepared to face a range of emergencies:

Three more simple steps you can take to be informed and to protect your family and your home:

Alert Ready - Emergency alert system Opens in new window

Receive alerts immediately and know what to do if they affect you  

Be Ready

Download the Red Cross “Be Ready” App 

Follow the Town of Black Diamond on Facebook.  We’ll be sharing tips and information throughout the whole week.  In the event of an emergency, our Facebook page and our website are the primary communication tools used to let our residents (and their out-of-town family members) know what’s happening and what actions they need to take next.

Everyone has a part to play in Emergency Preparedness – it’s a team sport!  You can learn more by visiting:

72-hour Emergency Kits

