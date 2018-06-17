Town of High River Reminds Anglers to Clean Up Fishing Lines and Hooks - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Each year, Emerson Lake is restocked with fish for local anglers and fishing enthusiasts to enjoy. The Town is reminding those who participate in fishing activities to be respectful of others who share the green space and walkways.

The Town has received reports of lines, hooks and dead fish being left at Emerson Lake on the grass near the pathways.

Hooks and fishing lines can present serious hazards for wildlife, pets and people walking on the path or grass. Leaving dead and decaying fish in the area may also attract predators.

The Town asks that anglers clean up after themselves and make sure to dispose of hazardous items in order to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all users of this area. Before casting lines, anglers are encouraged to look around and behind them to avoid contact with people passing by on the pathway.

Local Alberta Fish and Game Officers patrol the area on a regular basis and will issue fines.

Anglers must have a license and the maximum catch and keep is five fish per day.

Residents can report concerns to RAP or Report a Poacher at 1-800-642-3800, a 24hour hotline. Leaving fishing line and hooks is considered littering and can be reported to Town of High River Bylaw Enforcement at 403.888.0267 or [email protected]