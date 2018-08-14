Town of High River Starting Work to Complete Last Section of 12 Ave Pathway - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town of High River is starting work to complete the last section of the pathway along the south side of 12 Avenue S.E. When completed, the pathway will provide residents with a walkable and cycle-friendly alternative for traveling along 12 Avenue.

“This marks an important milestone in our community for moving High River forward as a walkable community,” says Alexa Levair, engineering inspector with the Town. “With the completion of this section, residents will be able to walk, bike, in-line skate – whatever alternate mode of transportation they prefer – to the stores, businesses, parks, school and homes located on the south side of 12 Avenue.”

In total, about 460 metres of pathway will be added, connecting 10 Street S.E. to 5 Street S.E. In terms of landmarks, the Highwood High School will now be connected via a pathway to the Canadian Tire (see attached 12 Avenue pathway construction map).

“It will make the commute for students a little bit easier this year, now that they will have a path to follow rather than the current goat trail,” says Levair.

Construction on this last section of the pathway will begin the week of August 13. The majority of the pathway will be completed by the end of August, with the last portion, which includes cleanup, occurring in September. No road or area closures are expected during construction. However, residents can stay updated by visiting highriver.ca or following the Town on Facebook and/or Twitter.

The 12 Avenue pathway is located on the south side of 12 Avenue S.E. and will stretch from the round-a-bout at Centre Street to 16 Street S.E. once construction is complete. It’s part of the High River pathway network that aims to connect residents and visitors from one end of the town to the other without having to use a vehicle. The High River pathway network also helps to improve the walkability of the community.

For more information, please visit highriver.ca.