Town of Okotoks Acquires Sensitive River Valley Land - Gateway Gazette

On October 1, the Town of Okotoks took possession of 28.8 acres of sensitive river valley land, located at 48 Street North, which was previously the Okotoks bible camp.

“Council is pleased to be able to purchase this valuable land for the community,” said Mayor Bill “It’s been a long standing practice to buy property in the river valley as opportunities arise and this acquisition will ensure this important natural area is preserved for the enjoyment of generations to come.”

Council approved $1.27 million to purchase 28.8 acres of land along the Sheep River valley during the regular meeting, July 15.

The land and buildings offer a variety of potential recreational uses and the Town will begin assessing potential uses for the site by exploring long term needs already identified in the Recreation, Parks and Leisure Master Plan.

The Town anticipates that there will be an opening celebration in late spring, 2020. As needs are explored and suitable options are confirmed, the Town will continue to share information with residents about future plans for the site as well as providing opportunities for public participation in the decision-making process.

Town of Okotoks