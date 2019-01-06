 Town of Okotoks Offers Subsidized Transportation - Gateway Gazette

Town of Okotoks Offers Subsidized Transportation

By Contributor

Jan 06

Town Taxi has been awarded the contract for the Community Access Program (CAP) for January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Please call Town Taxi at 403-9752 to book a ride. For those requiring a wheelchair accessible vehicle, contact 403-995-2773.

The Town of Okotoks offers two subsidized transportation services to residents including the Community Access (Taxi) program and the Volunteer Driver program. Eligible residents may access certain Town-operated programs and services at a reduced cost or for free.

Community Access Program

Subsidized Transportation for Seniors and Adults with Permanent Disabilities

The Town of Okotoks wishes to ensure that Okotoks residents who are seniors (60 years of age and over) and adults with permanent disabilities are able to remain active participants in the community. A subsidy is provided to a contracted taxi company for each trip taken and provides users with a reduced taxi fare.

Apply for a Community Access Program Identification Card

The Community Access Program is facilitated by Okotoks Family and Community Support Services.

To apply for the program:

  1. Contact the Community Wellness Assistant at 403-995-2773 or [email protected] ; or
  2. Download and complete the Community Access Program Application ; or
  3. Pick up an application form from the Okotoks Recreation Centre, Okotoks Municipal Centre, or the Okotoks Family Resource Centre.

Where do you drop off your form?

Completed application forms should be emailed to [email protected]  or dropped off at one of the following locations:

Booking a Trip

Call TOWN TAXI at 403-975-2233

  • Please book out of town trips at least 24 hours in advance, whenever possible.
  • Taxi users who qualify for this reduced rate must have a current Community Access Program Identification card.
  • Taxi users show their card to the driver and sign a receipt at the end of each trip.
  • Trips to the airport are not eligible for this program.
  • Eligible trips under the Community Access Program include:
    • Round trips from Okotoks to Calgary
    • One way trips into Calgary

For those requiring a wheelchair accessible vehicle, contact 403-995-2773 to make trip arrangements. Please provide at least 48 hours’ notice.

Information and Fares

The Town of Okotoks pays the balance of your fare, according to the agreement with TOWN TAXI.  The Community Access Program has a limited budget and is not funded sufficiently to provide daily trips for everyone. Cardholders will be notified if trips are approaching the maximum allowed.

Volunteer Driver Program

About the Program

The Volunteer Driver Program is a supportive program for adults (18+) living in Okotoks who require assistance with transportation to medical appointments. Volunteer Drivers provide safe, free and reliable transportation for residents who would otherwise struggle to meet this need.

Learn more about becoming a volunteer driver

Requesting a Ride

All drive requests are managed through the Okotoks Family Resource Centre. Contact the Centre to discuss your needs and learn more about the program. As much notice as possible when requesting drives is appreciated in order to communicate needs to the pool of Volunteer Drivers.

Volunteer Driver Program Brochure 

Volunteer Driver Application Form 

