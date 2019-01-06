Town of Okotoks Offers Subsidized Transportation - Gateway Gazette

Town Taxi has been awarded the contract for the Community Access Program (CAP) for January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Please call Town Taxi at 403-9752 to book a ride. For those requiring a wheelchair accessible vehicle, contact 403-995-2773.

The Town of Okotoks offers two subsidized transportation services to residents including the Community Access (Taxi) program and the Volunteer Driver program. Eligible residents may access certain Town-operated programs and services at a reduced cost or for free.