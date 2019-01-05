Town of Okotoks: Storm Pond Safety and Outdoor Rinks - Gateway Gazette

In 2015 a ‘best location’ was selected for an outdoor boarded rink with hard surface and lights to be located west of the Okotoks Spray Park. It was initially going to be located at John Paul II Collegiate but it was determined it wouldn’t fit with their expansion of portables and increased demand for parking.

An amended project business case was brought to the Town Council for consideration and the project wasn’t supported due to competing priorities for capital dollars. The cost of adding hard surface and lights put the project around the half million mark, a little steep for 2 months of natural ice at this time. It was decided at the time there was much better value in the Pason Centennial Arena expansion.

Now that the Pason Centennial Arena, and the immediate demands for indoor ice have been addressed, Town administration would then look again at the viability of this type of outdoor rink facility along with other outdoor recreation priorities as identified in the Recreation, Parks and Leisure Master Plan.