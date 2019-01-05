 Town of Okotoks: Storm Pond Safety and Outdoor Rinks - Gateway Gazette

Town of Okotoks: Storm Pond Safety and Outdoor Rinks

By Contributor

Jan 04

No Ice Skating Permitted on Storm Retention Ponds

Fire Services and Municipal Enforcement would like to remind residents that there is a real danger of falling through the ice on storm retention ponds and the Sheep River due to changing water levels. Due to the runoff of road salts into the ponds, the saltwater has a lower freezing point than freshwater, which means ice will be thinner and weaker and not worth the risk to venture out on.  Water quality and changing weather conditions also compromise the ice causing the thickness to be significantly reduced.

Stay safe and use the outdoor rinks & toboggan runs supported by the Town of Okotoks, located on public lands throughout town. Rinks are snow cleared and flooded as resources permit on normal business days.

Outdoor Rinks & Toboggan Hills

Outdoor Rinks

February 9, 2018 – The rinks are open and in great shape. To help keep the rinks in good shape, please stay off of “closed” rinks altogether and “open” rinks when they are soft such as immediately after a flood or on warm afternoons when temperatures are above zero.

Toboggan Hills 

Once it snows, they’re good to go! The recent snowfall has been perfect to create a good base for toboggan hills. Please only toboggan at the locations listed below.

Rink Locations

Rinks are snow cleared and flooded as resources permit on normal business days. Please stay off the ice while it is being flooded or cleared of snow. Please be courteous to other skaters and adjacent property owners. Recreational skaters have the right of way over hockey play. CSA-approved helmets must be worn when hockey sticks are in hand. The rinks are unsupervised and helmets are strongly recommended.

Location
Kinsmen Rink, Okotoks Recreation Centre, 99 Okotoks Drive
Ardiel Park, 20 Ardiel Drive
Cedar Grove Park, 103 Lock Crescent
Suntree Park, 24 Suntree Lane
Drake Landing, 26 Drake Landing Gardens
Westridge Close Park, 118 Westridge Close
Hughes Park, 197 Woodgate Rd
Cimarron Park, 175 Cimarron Dr.

Toboggan Hill Locations

Tobogganing hills are inspected for hazards, but are not groomed. Unattended jumps will be removed. Helmet use while sledding is also strongly recommended. These amenities are free for public use and a great way to get the whole family active during winter.

Location
Cimarron Park, 101 Cimarron Drive
Cedar Grove Park, 103 Lock Crescent
Drake Landing Drive Soccer Park, 45 Drake Landing Drive
Henderson Park, 191 Cimarron Vista Way
Kinsmen Park, 111 Oak Avenue (mowed bowl area only)
Wathen Park, 17 Westfall Green

Click for map to skating rinks and toboggan hills

How to Get an Outdoor Rink in Your Community

Parks currently maintains nine outdoor rinks at various locations around Okotoks. Locations may change from year to year and there may be an opportunity to bring a temporary outdoor rink to your community. Click here to find out how.

Is there an outdoor boarded rink with hard surface and lights in Okotoks future?

In 2015 a ‘best location’ was selected for an outdoor boarded rink with hard surface and lights to be located west of the Okotoks Spray Park.  It was initially going to be located at John Paul II Collegiate but it was determined it wouldn’t fit with their expansion of portables and increased demand for parking.

An amended project business case was brought to the Town Council for consideration and the project wasn’t supported due to competing priorities for capital dollars. The cost of adding hard surface and lights put the project around the half million mark, a little steep for 2 months of natural ice at this time. It was decided at the time there was much better value in the Pason Centennial Arena expansion.

Now that the Pason Centennial Arena, and the immediate demands for indoor ice have been addressed, Town administration would then look again at the viability of this type of outdoor rink facility along with other outdoor recreation priorities as identified in the Recreation, Parks and Leisure Master Plan.

