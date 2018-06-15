Town of Okotoks to Resume Control of Water Services - Gateway Gazette

Customer service remains unchanged

Okotoks Town Council has approved a recommendation for the Town to resume direct control of its water and wastewater utilities. This ends the Town’s long-term contract with EPCOR, who has been the service provider for the past 13 years.

Because the Town owns all the infrastructure and water treatment facilities, there will be no adjustments in water and waste water services. The greatest change will be to internal processes, with the Town assuming responsibility for managing customer inquiries and overseeing maintenance and field operations.

The transition to a Town controlled utility will come into effect by the end of 2019 or early in 2020.