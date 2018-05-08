Town Signs Agreement with M.D. of Foothills for Municipal Enforcement Services - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB and M.D. of Foothills No. 31: An inter-municipal services agreement has been signed between the Town of High River (Town) and the M.D. of Foothills No. 31 (MD) whereby the MD will provide municipal enforcement services to the Town.

“The signed agreement stipulates the MD will utilize existing Community Peace Officers Level 1 to perform traffic enforcement services, and two additional Community Peace Officers Level 2 to perform general enforcement services to the Town of High River,” says Peter Genereux, manager of emergency management and protective services for the Town. “The agreement is officially in effect as of June 4, but these new services will not be in place until new staff have received training and equipment requirements are fulfilled.”

The agreement covers all services provided through enforcement and prosecution of Town bylaws and provincial legislation, as authorized by the Solicitor General, within the Town boundaries.

“Following recommendations received in the Emergency Services Regionalization Report, the MD is pleased to continue to build on its existing positive relationship with the Town in order to deliver traffic and municipal enforcement services in an effective and responsible manner in order to ensure adequate levels of public safety and security are being met within the communities we serve,” says Ryan Payne, deputy CAO and director of community services for the MD.

“The operational model to be utilized provides both MD and Town residents with efficiencies of shared personnel, adds depth of resources to our existing department, and will further complement our collective teams of emergency first responders.”

The agreement includes, but is not limited to, receiving and documenting complaints; carrying out targeted or general traffic patrol activities; carrying out and documenting investigations; and preparation and issuance of notices, warnings, remedial orders, and violation tickets in accordance with applicable legislation.

“The Town presented options for a change in the municipal enforcement model to High River Council on September 26, 2016,” adds Genereux, “Council approved the new model and instructed administration to pursue an agreement with the MD. Now that an agreement has been signed, we can begin to prepare and educate our residents on the upcoming changes that will affect them.”

Town of High River residents are to continue using the current bylaw services provided by the commissionaires by calling 403-888-0267 or emailing [email protected] Once training and equipment requirements are completed, an announcement will be made to residents within the Town regarding the new contact phone number for complaints and/or information requests for Foothills Patrol Community Peace Officers.